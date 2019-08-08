Sunderland linked with swoop for ex-Swansea City and Sweden defender
Sunderland are reported to be keen on striking a deal with former Swansea defender Martin Olsson on a free transfer.
By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 08:20
Football Insider claim the Black Cats are interested in the 31-year-old Sweden international defender as they look to add another option at left-back this summer.
Reece James and Bryan Oviedo both left this summer to leave Denver Hume as the only recognised left-back, he started the 1-1 draw with Oxford United on Saturday in the wing-back role.