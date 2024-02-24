News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland vs Swansea LIVE: Team news with Mike Dodds to make changes after Jack Clarke injury blow

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Swansea City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 24th Feb 2024, 08:50 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 09:05 GMT
Sunderland face Swansea City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.

Interim boss Mike Dodds will take charge of Sunderland until the end of the season after the Black Cats parted company with Michael Beale this week. The Black Cats have 13 league games remaining this term but have drifted seven points away from the play-offs following successive defeats.

We'll have live updates, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:

Sunderland vs Swansea

09:05 GMT

Predicted line-ups

Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:

Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O'Nien, Seelt, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Mundle, Rusyn

Predicted Swansea XI: Rushworth, Naughton, Cabango, Wood, Tymon, Allen, Grimes, Placheta, Cullen, Paterson, Yates

09:02 GMT

Williams on Sunderland

Here's what Swansea boss Luke Williams had to say about Sunderland:

“I know they are a very good side and I think they are going to be in the shake up.

“They are a really good team, play with good fluid movements and have a bit of everything that you need in pace and power, experience, youth. They are a good side and it’s a tough place to go."

09:01 GMT

How Swansea are shaping up

Swansea have won just one of their seven league games under Luke Williams, who was appointed the club's head coach in January.

In that run, the Swans have faced five of the Championship's top six, but have slipped to 18th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

08:57 GMT

Dodds on Swansea

Here's what Dodds had to say about today's opponents - who sit 18th in the Championship table.

“The performances aren’t as poor as their position in the table. It’s going to be a really tough game against a really good coach. He did really, really well at Notts County.

"You can see in terms of how he sets his team up they are really well coached. When you look at the Championship now and just the league table, you could have a counter argument to that. Swansea is going to be a really, really tough game. They have a certain style of play, a certain brand of football and a really bright coach.”

08:55 GMT

Team news

We'll start with the Sunderland team news.

Dan Ballard is set to miss the side's next two matches against Swansea and Norwich after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season at Birmingham last week, resulting in a two-match suspension.

Jack Clarke hasn't trained this week and is expected to miss today's match after picking up a foot injury against Birmingham last weekend.

Callum Styles is set to be named in Sunderland's squad for the first time after undergoing a minor surgery in January to remove his appendix.

Patrick Roberts (hamstring), Bradley Dack (hamstring), Aji Alese, Elliot Embleton (ankle), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring), Corry Evans (ACL) and Niall Huggins (knee) remain unavailable for this weekend’s match.

08:50 GMT

It's Matchday!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland's Championship match against Swansea City at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats will be hoping to bounce back after successive defeats, with interim boss Mike Dodds set to take charge of the team for the rest of the season.

We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day.

