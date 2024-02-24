Sunderland vs Swansea LIVE: Team news with Mike Dodds to make changes after Jack Clarke injury blow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Swansea City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
Interim boss Mike Dodds will take charge of Sunderland until the end of the season after the Black Cats parted company with Michael Beale this week. The Black Cats have 13 league games remaining this term but have drifted seven points away from the play-offs following successive defeats.
We'll have live updates, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
Sunderland vs Swansea
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O'Nien, Seelt, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Mundle, Rusyn
Predicted Swansea XI: Rushworth, Naughton, Cabango, Wood, Tymon, Allen, Grimes, Placheta, Cullen, Paterson, Yates
Williams on Sunderland
Here's what Swansea boss Luke Williams had to say about Sunderland:
“I know they are a very good side and I think they are going to be in the shake up.
“They are a really good team, play with good fluid movements and have a bit of everything that you need in pace and power, experience, youth. They are a good side and it’s a tough place to go."
How Swansea are shaping up
Swansea have won just one of their seven league games under Luke Williams, who was appointed the club's head coach in January.
In that run, the Swans have faced five of the Championship's top six, but have slipped to 18th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.
Dodds on Swansea
Here's what Dodds had to say about today's opponents - who sit 18th in the Championship table.
“The performances aren’t as poor as their position in the table. It’s going to be a really tough game against a really good coach. He did really, really well at Notts County.
"You can see in terms of how he sets his team up they are really well coached. When you look at the Championship now and just the league table, you could have a counter argument to that. Swansea is going to be a really, really tough game. They have a certain style of play, a certain brand of football and a really bright coach.”
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Dan Ballard is set to miss the side's next two matches against Swansea and Norwich after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season at Birmingham last week, resulting in a two-match suspension.
Jack Clarke hasn't trained this week and is expected to miss today's match after picking up a foot injury against Birmingham last weekend.
Callum Styles is set to be named in Sunderland's squad for the first time after undergoing a minor surgery in January to remove his appendix.
Patrick Roberts (hamstring), Bradley Dack (hamstring), Aji Alese, Elliot Embleton (ankle), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring), Corry Evans (ACL) and Niall Huggins (knee) remain unavailable for this weekend’s match.
It's Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland's Championship match against Swansea City at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats will be hoping to bounce back after successive defeats, with interim boss Mike Dodds set to take charge of the team for the rest of the season.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day.