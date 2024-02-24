Sunderland vs Swansea LIVE: Team news as Mike Dodds makes four changes and Callum Styles starts
Sunderland face Swansea City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
Interim boss Mike Dodds will take charge of Sunderland until the end of the season after the Black Cats parted company with Michael Beale this week. The Black Cats have 13 league games remaining this term but have drifted seven points away from the play-offs following successive defeats.
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Seelt, O'Nien, Hjelde, Styles, Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Rusyn Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Mundle, Rigg, Kelly, Lavery, Aouchiche, Hemir, Burstow
Swansea XI: Rushworth, Naughton, Cabango, Wood, Tymon, Grimes, Cullen, Allen, Ronald, Placheta, Patterson
Subs: Fisher, Darling, Fulton, Patino, Kukharevych, Sagoe Jr, Cooper, Lissah, Yates
So it's four changes for Sunderland following last weekend’s match at Birmingham.
Jenson Seelt, Abdoullah Ba and Nazariy Rusyn return to the starting XI, while Callum Styles will make his Black Cats debut.
It looks like it could be a back three, with Styles and Hume as the wing-backs. Jack Clarke drops out of the squad with an injury, while Dan Ballard is suspended. Romaine Mundle and Mason Burstow drop to the bench, where they are joined by 18-year-old full-back Thomas Lavery.
Dodds in his pre-match programme notes
“I’m incredibly proud to be named interim head coach of this coach of this club - I understand the responsibility and I will be doing everything I can to make it a successful end to the season.
"Today is a great opportunity for us to get back on track and we know you'll be right behind us from the first whistle.
"Finally, I'd like to send my best wishes to Tony Mowbray in his ongoing recovery. Tony played a huge role in my time at the club so far and I'm looking forward to seeing him back on the touchline as soon as possible."
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O'Nien, Seelt, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Mundle, Rusyn
Predicted Swansea XI: Rushworth, Naughton, Cabango, Wood, Tymon, Allen, Grimes, Placheta, Cullen, Paterson, Yates
Williams on Sunderland
Here's what Swansea boss Luke Williams had to say about Sunderland:
“I know they are a very good side and I think they are going to be in the shake up.
“They are a really good team, play with good fluid movements and have a bit of everything that you need in pace and power, experience, youth. They are a good side and it’s a tough place to go."
How Swansea are shaping up
Swansea have won just one of their seven league games under Luke Williams, who was appointed the club's head coach in January.
In that run, the Swans have faced five of the Championship's top six, but have slipped to 18th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.
Dodds on Swansea
Here's what Dodds had to say about today's opponents - who sit 18th in the Championship table.
“The performances aren’t as poor as their position in the table. It’s going to be a really tough game against a really good coach. He did really, really well at Notts County.
"You can see in terms of how he sets his team up they are really well coached. When you look at the Championship now and just the league table, you could have a counter argument to that. Swansea is going to be a really, really tough game. They have a certain style of play, a certain brand of football and a really bright coach.”