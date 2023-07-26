Manchester United goalkeeper and Sunderland transfer target Nathan Bishop has apologised to striker Paul Mullin after his challenge left the Wrexham player with a punctured lung.

The incident occurred as a young United side were beaten 3-1 by the Welsh club during a pre-season friendly match in San Diego.

Mullen was then taken to hospital, leaving Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson ‘fuming’ with the challenge.

Sunderland have been trying to sign Bishop this summer and the 23-year-old has posted on Twitter to apologise to Mullin - who has since posted a picture on social media to reassure supporters.

"Just wanted to share my sincerest apologies to Paul Mullin," wrote Bishop. "A complete misjudgement and a genuine accident with zero malicious intent at all.

"Wishing you the speediest recovery and hope to see you back scoring goals as soon as possible!"

United’s under-21s coach Travis Binnion, who took charge of the team against Wrexham, also confirmed Bishop, who was booed by the crowd after the incident, had visited the opposition’s dressing room to check on Mullin.

“Obviously, there’s a challenge in the first half when Mullin gets injured, we hope he’s alright,” said Binnion.

"It’s part and parcel of the game, nobody wants to see anyone get injured. He’s made an honest challenge, he’s come off worse. He’s already reached out to him. He’s a great lad Bish, he hasn’t got a bad bone in his body."

Sunderland remain interested in signing Bishop, despite seeing an approach knocked back earlier this summer.

