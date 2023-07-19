Sunderland transfer target an unused substitute for Man Utd as Amad features for Erik ten Hag’s side
Manchester United beat Lyon 1-0 in a pre-season friendly with Donny van de Beek scoring the only goal of the match in the 49th minute.
Sunderland transfer target Nathan Bishop was an unused substitute as Manchester United beat Lyon 1-0 in a pre-season friendly.
United have blocked an approach from Sunderland to sign Bishop, 23, this summer due to their lack of goalkeeper options.
The arrival of Andre Onana, who has agreed to move to Old Trafford, from Inter Milan should allow United to offload some of their other keepers, though, with Luton also said to be interested in Tom Heaton.
Heaton wasn’t named in the United squad which travelled to Edinburgh to face Lyon, with 23-year-old Matej Kovar playing the full match ahead of Bishop.
Former Sunderland loanee Amad played the first half for United, with the manager Erik ten Hag yet to make a decision on the 21-year-old’s future.
The Black Cats are keeping an eye on the situation but expect Amad to join a top-tier club if he is loaned out for another season.
Former Sunderland defender Jonny Evans came on for the second half against Lyon, after signing a short-term contract at United which will allow him to play in pre-season.
The 35-year-old centre-back became a free agent after his contract expired at Leicester earlier this summer, with the Northern Ireland international now weighing up his options ahead of the upcoming campaign.
United will now head to the USA for a pre-season tour, where it’s hoped Onana will be able to join the squad.
Whether that allows Bishop to leave remains to be seen, with Sunderland short of goalkeeper options following Alex Bass’ loan move to AFC Wimbledon.