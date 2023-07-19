Sunderland transfer target Nathan Bishop was an unused substitute as Manchester United beat Lyon 1-0 in a pre-season friendly.

United have blocked an approach from Sunderland to sign Bishop, 23, this summer due to their lack of goalkeeper options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrival of Andre Onana, who has agreed to move to Old Trafford, from Inter Milan should allow United to offload some of their other keepers, though, with Luton also said to be interested in Tom Heaton.

Heaton wasn’t named in the United squad which travelled to Edinburgh to face Lyon, with 23-year-old Matej Kovar playing the full match ahead of Bishop.

Former Sunderland loanee Amad played the first half for United, with the manager Erik ten Hag yet to make a decision on the 21-year-old’s future.

The Black Cats are keeping an eye on the situation but expect Amad to join a top-tier club if he is loaned out for another season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sunderland defender Jonny Evans came on for the second half against Lyon, after signing a short-term contract at United which will allow him to play in pre-season.

The 35-year-old centre-back became a free agent after his contract expired at Leicester earlier this summer, with the Northern Ireland international now weighing up his options ahead of the upcoming campaign.

United will now head to the USA for a pre-season tour, where it’s hoped Onana will be able to join the squad.