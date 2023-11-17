Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle are reportedly tracking Argentine winger Benjamin Rollheiser - who was also linked with a move to Sunderland over the summer.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, the Black Cats eyed an ‘ambitious’ loan move for the 23-year-old in the final few days of the transfer window, with suggestions a deal couldn’t be reached due to third party ownership of the player.

Rollheiser remained at Argentine club Estudiantes, where he has played regularly this season. According to Argentine newspaper Ole, Newcastle are following the player’s progress, while it’s hoped there will be several clubs interested in the player at the end of the season.