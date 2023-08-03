Sunderland goalkeeper Nathan Bishop says he’s learned from some of the world’s best coaches at Manchester United but is now looking forward to a new challenge on Wearside.

The 23-year-old stopper has signed a three-year deal with Sunderland after joining the club for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop spent three and a half years at Old Trafford, which included a loan spell at Mansfield in League Two, and was a popular figure within the squad.

“I’ve had the pleasure of training with some incredible players and have met some incredible people,” Bishop told Sunderland’s website after signing for the Black Cats.

“I think travelling Europe, travelling parts of the world, just learning from some of the best coaches was huge for me.

“It was massive for my development and I think it’s just time now to step away from that and learn somewhere else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop was part of Manchester United’s pre-season US tour last month, where he was presented with a shirt signed by the players following The Red Devils friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old will have a challenge to break into Sunderland’s starting XI, though, after Anthony Patterson started every Championship fixture during the 2022/23 campaign.

When asked about his aspirations at the Stadium of Light, Bishop replied: “I think the same as everyone, you want to play for the badge, you want to play for the shirt.

“I fully understand how good Patterson is, he’s a great goalie and has produced over the last two seasons. I fully respect him in that aspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I just want to come and try and earn the right to play for a great team and a great club.”

Bishop is also looking forward to this weekend’s Championship opener against Ipswich at the Stadium of Light.

“When I was being shown around I got the opportunity to see the pictures from the first day of last season so I’m so excited,” he added. “It’ll be a great game.