Sunderland have been credited with interest in Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde following the midfielder's loan spell at Bristol City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bristol Rovers boss Matt Taylor has wished midfielder Lamare Bogarde well after the teenager was recalled from his loan spell by Aston Villa.

Bogarde, 19, had made 14 League One appearances for Rovers this season, but didn't feature in the league under Taylor, who was appointed at the Memorial Stadium on December 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are reportedly interested in a loan move for Bogarde, while SPL side Aberdeen are said to have asked about the player's availability.

Reacting to Villa's decision to recall Bogarde, Taylor said: "When I came in to the club five or six weeks ago now he'd been involved to a certain extent but not consistently. I wasn't able to give it to him? Did I see enough in that time to give him that opportunity? Probably not. He's gone back with our best wishes.

"Same as with any player. When you're on loan even more so from a Premier League club you probably expect to be getting more opportunities but you've got to really fight for the chance to play for the shirt at Bristol Rovers. We just feel he didn't quite fit in to the dynamic that has worked for us over the last few weeks."