Sunderland transfer news: Manager's verdict on Aston Villa midfield as Premier League club weigh up options
Sunderland have been credited with interest in Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde following the midfielder's loan spell at Bristol City.
Bristol Rovers boss Matt Taylor has wished midfielder Lamare Bogarde well after the teenager was recalled from his loan spell by Aston Villa.
Bogarde, 19, had made 14 League One appearances for Rovers this season, but didn't feature in the league under Taylor, who was appointed at the Memorial Stadium on December 1.
Sunderland are reportedly interested in a loan move for Bogarde, while SPL side Aberdeen are said to have asked about the player's availability.
Reacting to Villa's decision to recall Bogarde, Taylor said: "When I came in to the club five or six weeks ago now he'd been involved to a certain extent but not consistently. I wasn't able to give it to him? Did I see enough in that time to give him that opportunity? Probably not. He's gone back with our best wishes.
"Same as with any player. When you're on loan even more so from a Premier League club you probably expect to be getting more opportunities but you've got to really fight for the chance to play for the shirt at Bristol Rovers. We just feel he didn't quite fit in to the dynamic that has worked for us over the last few weeks."
Sunderland were looking to sign another central midfielder during the summer transfer window but weren't able to get a deal over the line. The Black Cats have been reliant on Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah in the middle of the park this season, while Jobe Bellingham has dropped back into a deeper midfield role.