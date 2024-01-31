Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are still hopeful they can strengthen their squad before the end of the transfer window - yet time is running out ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

The Black Cats have been trying to sign a more experienced striker, while looking to add more competition in central midfield and out wide. Here's some of the latest Sunderland transfer talk from around the web:

Kieffer Moore latest

Sunderland are one of multiple Championship clubs who have expressed an interest in signing Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore. The 31-year-old has made just eight Premier League appearances this season and is keen to gain more game time ahead of Wales' Euro 2024 play-off semi-final against Finland in March.

Ipswich are also said to have made a loan offer for Moore this month, while Cardiff (one of the forward's former clubs) have shown interest. According to BBC Radio Newcastle 'Sunderland are still short of what Bournemouth want' for Moore, with all three clubs 'a long way off what Bournemouth are looking for in terms of wage contribution.' The striker has 18 months left on his contract after joining Bournemouth in January 2022.

Norwich close in on Bologna striker

Back in the summer, Sunderland were credited with interest in Dutch striker Sydney Van Hooijdonk. The 23-year-old stayed at Italian side Bologna, where he has made nine Serie A appearances this season, but now looks set to join Championship club Norwich.

According to Norwich reporter Connor Southwell, the Canaries are 'increasingly confident' they will be able to complete a loan deal for Van Hooijdonk, which includes an option to buy.

Chelsea considering loan deal

Another player who was loosely linked with Sunderland earlier this month is Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, while Championship clubs West Brom and Hull were also credited with interest. Yet according to the Evening Standard football correspondent Nizaar Kinsella, the 19-year-old Brazilian is in talks to join French club Strasbourg on loan until the end of the season.