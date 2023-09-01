News you can trust since 1873
Former Sunderland transfer target set to sign for Championship rivals as Cats chase striker deals

Sunderland are trying to sign two more forward players before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:38 BST

Former Sunderland transfer target Tom Cannon is set for a medical at Leicester City after The Foxes agreed a fee with Everton for the 20-year-old striker.

Cannon was a player on the Black Cats’ radar after impressing on loan at Preston last season, scoring eight goals in 20 Championship appearances.

North End were also interested in re-signing Cannon this summer, yet it’s now been widely reported that Leicester have won the race to sign him.

According to The Athletic, The Foxes have agreed a deal worth around £7.5million to sign Cannon following interest from several Championship clubs.

Sunderland are still trying to bolster their striker options before Friday’s 11pm deadline, with Ross Stewart set to join Championship rivals Southampton.

Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn has been a long-term target for the Black Cats this summer, while it’s possible Sunderland could sign two more forwards before tonight’s 11pm deadline, with one who is more versatile and capable of playing in a wide position.

