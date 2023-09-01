Former Sunderland transfer target Tom Cannon is set for a medical at Leicester City after The Foxes agreed a fee with Everton for the 20-year-old striker.

Cannon was a player on the Black Cats’ radar after impressing on loan at Preston last season, scoring eight goals in 20 Championship appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End were also interested in re-signing Cannon this summer, yet it’s now been widely reported that Leicester have won the race to sign him.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Athletic, The Foxes have agreed a deal worth around £7.5million to sign Cannon following interest from several Championship clubs.

Sunderland are still trying to bolster their striker options before Friday’s 11pm deadline, with Ross Stewart set to join Championship rivals Southampton.