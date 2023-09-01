Sunderland transfer news LIVE: Cats chase striker deals plus Patrick Roberts and Ross Stewart latest
Sunderland face a race against time to complete their transfer business – with in and outgoings expected at the Stadium of Light.
Clubs have until 11pm this evening to finalise any deals, though new signings can be announced after the deadline if the necessary paperwork is completed.
Sunderland are also preparing for their Championship match against Southampton at the Stadium of Light this weekend.
We’ll have the latest news, analysis and more on what is set to be a busy day on Wearside.
This would be a surprise
Sunderland have been linked with a shock move to re-sign former midfielder Edouard Michut.
The 21-year-old midfielder made 28 appearances during a loan spell at the Stadium of Light from PSG last season, yet the deal wasn’t made permanent.
It was decided Sunderland wouldn’t trigger their option to buy Michut for a fee reported to be in the region of €2.5 million.
Yet according to French newspaper L’Équipe, Sunderland are trying to bring Michut back before Friday’s 11pm deadline.
Gooch set to depart
Sunderland have also agreed a deal that will see Lynden Gooch move to Stoke, with a year left on the player’s Black Cats contract.
The versatile 27-year-old, who has spent over 10 years on Wearside, is now expected to reunite with former boss Alex Neil at the bet365 Stadium on a two-year contract.
Sunderland have also been open to allowing Alex Pritchard and Danny Batth to leave this summer, who are also into the final 12 months of their current deals, yet nothing has been agreed for either player at this stage.
What about incomings?
Sunderland were already trying to bring in another striker before Southampton stepped up their attempts to sign Stewart.
Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn has been a long-term target this summer and has been widely expected to complete his move to Wearside in recent days.
Rusyn, 24, would command a significant fee, yet it’s possible Sunderland could sign two more forwards before tonight’s 11pm deadline, with one who is more versatile and capable of playing in a wide position.
Sunderland are also looking to strengthen in central midfield and will conclude a deal for FC Lorient’s Adil Aouchiche on deadline day, according to French newspaperL’Equipe.
The 21-year-old central midfielder has not been involved at Lorient in the early stages of this season as he nears a move away, with multiple reports in France saying Sunderland have won the race to sign him.
Ross Stewart latest
We’ll start with the latest on Ross Stewart.
Sunderland are understood to have accepted a bid from Southampton for the 27-year-old striker, who has just a year left on his Black Cats contract.
Stewart is still recovering from an Achilles injury and is expected to be available again at the end of this month, yet Saints have stepped up their attempts to sign the forward this week.
Sunderland have been trying to negotiate a long-term contract with Stewart for over a year, yet the two parties haven’t been able to agree a deal.
According to Sky Sports News, Sunderland have now accepted a bid in the region of £8 million for the 27-year-old.
The Echo understands the Black Cats could gain something in the region of an additional £4 million in add-ons, while they have also included a sell-on clause as part of the deal to Southampton.
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of transfer deadline day. And it looks set to be a busy one for the Black Cats.
In and outgoings are expected on Wearside before tonight’s 11pm deadline - and we’ll bring you the latest news and analysis throughout the day.
