We’ll start with the latest on Ross Stewart.

Sunderland are understood to have accepted a bid from Southampton for the 27-year-old striker, who has just a year left on his Black Cats contract.

Stewart is still recovering from an Achilles injury and is expected to be available again at the end of this month, yet Saints have stepped up their attempts to sign the forward this week.

Sunderland have been trying to negotiate a long-term contract with Stewart for over a year, yet the two parties haven’t been able to agree a deal.

According to Sky Sports News, Sunderland have now accepted a bid in the region of £8 million for the 27-year-old.