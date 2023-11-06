News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland transfer news: Ex-Derby youngster handed trial as U21s side beat Southampton

Sunderland’s under-21s side came from a goal down to beat Southampton 2-1 at Staplewood Training Ground.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:57 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT
Sunderland have taken midfielder Cameron Ashia on trial and handed the teenager some game time during last week’s under-21s match against Southampton.

Ashia played regularly for Derby’s under-18s team last season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 23 appearances in the U18 Premier League.

Sunderland came from a goal down to win 2-1 against Southampton at Staplewood Training Ground, after former Black Cats striker Ross Stewart had opened the scoring. Ashia replaced Tom Watson in the 62nd minute and assisted Harry Gardiner for the equaliser four minutes later.

Sunderland’s winner came eight minutes from time when Ellis Taylor’s in-swinging free-kick went in off Saints defender Cameron Bragg for an own goal. The result leaves the young Black Cats ninth in Premier League 2 ahead of their Premier League Cup match at Bristol City on Monday, November 13.

Sunderland’s next league match will come on Sunday, December 3 against Liverpool at Eppleton CW.

