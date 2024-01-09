Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is set to join up with Brazil's under-23s squad for a pre-Olympic tournament in Venezuela this month - following transfer links with several Championship clubs.

Sunderland are one of the teams which has been credited with interest in the 19-year-old this month, along with West Brom and Hull City. Santos has recently returned to Chelsea following a frustrating loan spell at Nottingham Forest, where he made just one Premier League appearance off the bench.

‘Andrey is going to Brazil to join the national team,' said Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino when asked about Santos ahead of his side's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Middlesbrough. "For one month, he is going to be out of the dynamic of the club. During this time, we will decide if it is good for him to move on loan again or whether he stays with us when he is back from the national team."

Santos joined Chelsea from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in January last year but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues. The teenager predominantly played as a defensive midfielder before moving to England and has one cap for Brazil's senior team.

The CONMEBOL pre-Olympic tournament will run from January 20 to February 11, with 10 teams split into two groups of five in the preliminary stage.