News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Alex Pritchard and Sunderland head coach Michael Beale. Photo: Frank ReidAlex Pritchard and Sunderland head coach Michael Beale. Photo: Frank Reid
Alex Pritchard and Sunderland head coach Michael Beale. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland contracts: When every player's deal will expire - with decisions for Kristjaan Speakman: Gallery

When every Sunderland player’s contract is set to expire - with some fast approaching.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 8th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sunderland are looking to strengthen during the January transfer window – yet some members of the first-team squad are into the final year of their contracts.

The Black Cats have generally done a good job of agreeing new terms with their senior players over the last few seasons.

Winger Patrick Roberts was the last first-team member to sign a new deal with the club in November last year, following an offer from Championship rivals Southampton over the summer.

Here’s a list of Sunderland’s senior players, including those out on loan, and when their deals are set to expire:

Sunderland completed the signing of the 20-year-old striker on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer. Burstow has struggled for game time in recent months, though, and is still yet to score for the Black Cats.

1. Mason Burstow - Summer of 2024 (on loan from Chelsea)

Sunderland completed the signing of the 20-year-old striker on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer. Burstow has struggled for game time in recent months, though, and is still yet to score for the Black Cats. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The 30-year-old looked set to leave Wearside this summer with just a year left on his contract. Despite a lack of game time at the start of the campaign, Pritchard has been a key player for the Black Cats in recent weeks.

2. Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2024

The 30-year-old looked set to leave Wearside this summer with just a year left on his contract. Despite a lack of game time at the start of the campaign, Pritchard has been a key player for the Black Cats in recent weeks. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Following a frustrating loan spell at Hartlepool in the first half of the 2022/23 season, the winger hasn't been able to break into Sunderland's first team. The 20-year-old has less than a year left on his contract after signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light in 2021.

3. Ellis Taylor - Summer of 2024

Following a frustrating loan spell at Hartlepool in the first half of the 2022/23 season, the winger hasn't been able to break into Sunderland's first team. The 20-year-old has less than a year left on his contract after signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland’s captain hasn't played nearly a year after suffering an ACL injury. The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract extension in February last year ,which will run until the summer of 2024. The deal includes a club option of a further year.

4. Corry Evans - Summer of 2024

Sunderland’s captain hasn't played nearly a year after suffering an ACL injury. The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract extension in February last year ,which will run until the summer of 2024. The deal includes a club option of a further year. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandKristjaan SpeakmanBlack CatsSouthampton