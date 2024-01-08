When every Sunderland player’s contract is set to expire - with some fast approaching.

Sunderland are looking to strengthen during the January transfer window – yet some members of the first-team squad are into the final year of their contracts.

The Black Cats have generally done a good job of agreeing new terms with their senior players over the last few seasons.

Winger Patrick Roberts was the last first-team member to sign a new deal with the club in November last year, following an offer from Championship rivals Southampton over the summer.

Here’s a list of Sunderland’s senior players, including those out on loan, and when their deals are set to expire:

1 . Mason Burstow - Summer of 2024 (on loan from Chelsea) Sunderland completed the signing of the 20-year-old striker on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer. Burstow has struggled for game time in recent months, though, and is still yet to score for the Black Cats. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2024 The 30-year-old looked set to leave Wearside this summer with just a year left on his contract. Despite a lack of game time at the start of the campaign, Pritchard has been a key player for the Black Cats in recent weeks. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Ellis Taylor - Summer of 2024 Following a frustrating loan spell at Hartlepool in the first half of the 2022/23 season, the winger hasn't been able to break into Sunderland's first team. The 20-year-old has less than a year left on his contract after signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales