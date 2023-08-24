Sunderland have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Ukrainian striker Nasiriy Rusyn on a long-term deal.

Rusyn has been on the Black Cats’ radar throughout the summer, yet it has been challenging to agree a deal for the 24-year-old frontman, who scored 13 goals in 30 league appearances for Ukrainian top-flight side Zorya Lugansk last season

According to Ukrainian reporter Igor Burbas, Sunderland have agreed a four-year deal, with the option of a further year, to sign Rusyn as the Black Cats head into the final week of the transfer window.

Burbas tweeted: “Nasiriy Rusyn will still become a Sunderland player.

“Last week, the clubs discussed the terms of transfer payments and interest from resale. In the end, they managed everything.

“The player himself will soon undergo a medical examination and sign a four + one year contract.”

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has also said Sunderland are exploring the Premier League loan market, with Fulham forward Jay Stansfield a potential option.

“I think we’ve got two or three names that we’re juggling,” said Mowbray when asked about Stansfield immediately after his side’s 2-1 win over Rotherham last weekend.

“I shouldn’t talk about Jay because nothing is done yet, but he’s one of those we’ve had conversations about. There are two or three others. We’ll see what falls for us.”

Sunderland are now preparing to face Coventry at the CBS Arena in their fourth Championship fixture of the season.