Sunderland AFC news: Transfer latest as Cats chase striker deal plus team news ahead of Coventry City fixture
Sunderland are preparing to face Coventry City in the Championship - with Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference on Thursday.
The Black Cats recorded their first win of the season with a 2-1 win over Rotherham last weekend, with Jobe Bellingham scoring his first senior goals.
Sunderland are still looking to strengthen before the end of this summer’s transfer window, particularly up front, while there could also be departures on Wearside in the coming weeks.
Latest on potential departures
Mowbray admitted last week he expects Alex Pritchard to leave the club before the end of the transfer window, with just a year left on the player’s contract.
There has also been uncertainty over the futures of Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch, who are also into the final 12 months of their current deals.
“I like Pritch,” said Mowbray last week.
“Pritch is a good player. I don’t want to get too prescriptive about it, but it looks like Pritch is going to leave the football club. We have to move past that, we have to move on - that’s football.
“Every footballer understands it is a transient game. I got a testimonial at Middlesbrough, I was there 12 years, but that’s very, very, rare in modern-day football. Footballers come, and then they move on, and supporters understand that.
“Alex’s situation is a little bit more complicated than I can discuss openly. He’s a good football player, but there is a fair percentage [chance] that he will leave the football club in the next few weeks.
“If he doesn’t, then we can have more discussions after the window shuts.”
Sunderland have also been considering a loan move for Jewison Bennette.
Transfer latest
Mowbray said last week he was hopeful the club could sign another striker before this weekend’s match, yet Sunderland haven’t been able to make any more additions over the last few days.
The Black Cats have been exploring the Premier League loan market, with Fulham forward Jay Stansfield one of the players they have held discussions about.
“I think we’ve got two or three names that we’re juggling,” said Mowbray when asked about Stansfield immediately after the Rotherham match.
“I shouldn’t talk about Jay because nothing is done yet, but he’s one of those we’ve had conversations about. There are two or three others. We’ll see what falls for us.”
Sunderland have also been looking at signing an experienced central midfielder and may try to bolster their wide options, yet another striker remains their priority.
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news - and another injury blow.
Patrick Roberts has been ruled out of the side’s next two matches against Coventry and Southampton with a minor hamstring strain, which forced him off in the closing stages of last weekend’s win over Rotherham.
It’s hoped the winger will be able to return after September’s international break.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Aji Alese and Jay Matete all remain sidelined, while new signing Eliezer Mayenda has a hamstring injury.
Elliot Embleton and Jenson Seelt have returned to training but aren’t expected to be available until next month.
Chris Rigg could be available again after missing last weekend’s match against Rotherham after suffering a concussion playing for the under-21s side.
We’ll get a further update when Mowbray speaks to the media this afternoon.
