Mowbray admitted last week he expects Alex Pritchard to leave the club before the end of the transfer window, with just a year left on the player’s contract.

There has also been uncertainty over the futures of Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch, who are also into the final 12 months of their current deals.

“I like Pritch,” said Mowbray last week.

“Pritch is a good player. I don’t want to get too prescriptive about it, but it looks like Pritch is going to leave the football club. We have to move past that, we have to move on - that’s football.

“Every footballer understands it is a transient game. I got a testimonial at Middlesbrough, I was there 12 years, but that’s very, very, rare in modern-day football. Footballers come, and then they move on, and supporters understand that.

“Alex’s situation is a little bit more complicated than I can discuss openly. He’s a good football player, but there is a fair percentage [chance] that he will leave the football club in the next few weeks.

“If he doesn’t, then we can have more discussions after the window shuts.”