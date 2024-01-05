Sunderland transfer gossip as the Black Cats look to strengthen in the January window.

Sunderland are reportedly interested in a loan move for Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde after the teenager was recalled from Bristol Rovers this month.

Bogarde, 19, has made 14 League One appearances for Rovers this season, after re-signing for the club for a second loan spell in August.

According to The Athletic, Sunderland are showing strong interest in the central midfielder, who can also play in defence. Black Cats boss Michael Beale worked with Bogarde during his spell as Villa's assistant manager and is said to be keen on a deal for the youngster.

The report also claims SPL side Aberdeen have asked about Borgarde's availability, with Villa weighing up their options to ensure the player gains first-team football.

Sunderland were looking to sign another central midfielder during the summer transfer window but weren't able to get a deal over the line. The Black Cats have been reliant on Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah in the middle of the park this season, while Jobe Bellingham has dropped back into a deeper midfield role.

Jay Matete has returned to training after a lengthy knee injury and played 45 minutes for Sunderland's under-21s side last month. When asked about the 22-year-old ahead of Saturday's FA Cup match against Newcastle, Beale said: "Jay Matete is training and has been for a while, he got 45 minutes in an U21s game, but he just hasn't been selected for the last couple of games. So he's available for selection."