Tony Mowbray is set to rotate his side when Sunderland face League Two side Crewe in the Carabao Cup.

The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, meaning there has been limited preparation time for Tuesday’s fixture against The Alex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Batth is set to be recalled to Sunderland’s starting XI after being named on the bench against Ipswich.

The 32-year-old centre-back, who was voted the Black Cats’ player of the season by supporters last term, has attracted interest from Blackburn this summer but remains part of Mowbray’s plans.

“No change with Danny,” said Mowbray after the Ipswich game.

"He’ll play on Tuesday night, so we’ll just wait and see. We’ll see how it goes, whether the phone rings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signing Bradley Dack looks set to make his first Sunderland appearances after joining the club on a free transfer from Blackburn.

The 29-year-old previously worked with Mowbray at Ewood Park and has come back from two ACL injuries since December 2019.

"Bradley has trained a couple of days and he looks amazing,” said Mowbray after Dack joined Sunderland just over a week ago. “Just his awareness and his ability to find space. He just seems to have a yard more time than most players.

"Yet he has to do it on the grass, and he hasn’t played football for ten weeks. He’s been doing a lot of work with a personal trainer but that’s a lot of straight-line running, and football is different.”