Sunderland set for double snub, Portsmouth star wants exit, Blackpool midfielder to leave plus updates on Ipswich, Rotherham and Oxford; League One and Two rumours
Talk of potential incomings regarding strikers has dominated the Sunderland transfer chat in recent weeks.
Those names include Lawrence Shankland, John Marquis and Freddie Ladapo, however, the Black Cats could be set to miss out on the latter.
Fresh reports from Plymouth Live, who first reported Sunderland's interest in the 26-year-old, say Rotherham have agreed a £500,000 fee and will now look to negotiate personal terms.
That said, if the former Crystal Palace man's failed move to Portsmouth is anything to go by, agreeing personal terms could be trickier than first anticipated for the Millers.
And, the latest Ladapo news isn't the only transfer gossip surrounding Sunderland today in League One and Two:
Sunderland manager Jack Ross has been told he can sign and offload, despite the ongoing takeover. (Shields Gazette)
The Black Cats missed out on Stewart Downing following his release from Middlesbrough. He also rejected offers from Sheffield Wednesday and lucrative MLS deals. (The Sun)
Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe has the club he wants to leave this summer amid interest from Burnley, Millwall and Wigan. He is valued at £3m. (Sky Sports)
Rotherham United are in talks to sign Sunderland target and Plymouth Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo after agreeing a £500,000 fee over the weekend. (Plymouth Live)
Blackpool midfielder Jimmy Ryan will 'definitely leave' when his contract expires after two years at Bloomfield Road. (The Sun)
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has returned to the club for pre-season despite his reported impending switch to Millwall. (TWTD)
Oxford United remain in talks to fetch back Everton's Luke Garbutt and Watford's Jerome Sinclair back on loan next season. (Oxford Mail)
Tranmere Rovers, Salford City and Bradford City are interested in signing Mansfield Town striker Danny Rowe. (The Sun)
AFC Wimbledon have revealed they fought off competition from other clubs to secure the signature of goalkeeper Nathan Trott from West Ham on loan. (Various)
Forest Green Rovers are set to sign goalkeeper Adam Smith after he was let go by Bristol City this summer. (Stroud News Journal)