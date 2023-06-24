News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland ‘plotting move’ for another Dutch defender after Jenson Seelt transfer deal

Sunderland have completed four new signings this summer - with more incomings expected at the Stadium of Light.

Joe Nicholson
Joe Nicholson
Published 24th Jun 2023, 08:36 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 08:37 BST

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing another Dutch defender after agreeing a deal to sign Jenson Seelt.

Seelt, 20, agreed personal terms to join the Black Cats on Friday after being allowed to leave PSV Eindhoven.

Sunderland are also said to be ‘plotting a move’ for Hoffenheim’s Melayro Bogarde, according to Football Insider.

The report claims Championship club Birmingham are also tracking the 21-year-old, who can play as a centre-back, right-back and defensive midfielder, while Hoffenheim may allow him to leave despite having a year left on his contract.

Bogarde has made 17 appearances for Hoffenheim’s first team, including 11 in the Bundesliga.

Over the last two seasons he has been loaned out to Dutch clubs Groningen and PEC Zwolle.

Bogarde made 10 appearances for Zwolle in the Dutch second tier during the 2022/23 season.

