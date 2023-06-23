Sunderland transfer news: Cats agree deal to sign Dutch defender who is set for medical
Sunderland are on the verge of completing another signing in this summer’s transfer window.
Sunderland have reached an agreement with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven to sign 20-year-old centre-back Jenson Seelt.
The defender will undergo a medical on Wearside this week, with personal terms agreed ahead of a move to England, subject to international clearance.
Pictures have also emerged on social media of Seelt at the Stadium of Light holding a scarf above his head to be unveiled as a new Sunderland signing.
The centre-back has only made one senior appearance for PSV’s senior side but played 33 times for the club’s under-21s team in the Dutch second division during the 2022/23 campaign.
Seelt’s arrival will further strengthen Sunderland’s centre-back options, with Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien already at the club.
Nectarios Triantis has also signed for the Black Cats from Australian side Central Coast Mariners this summer, while Bailey Wright will return from a loan spell at Rotherham.