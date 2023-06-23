Sunderland have reached an agreement with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven to sign 20-year-old centre-back Jenson Seelt.

The defender will undergo a medical on Wearside this week, with personal terms agreed ahead of a move to England, subject to international clearance.

Pictures have also emerged on social media of Seelt at the Stadium of Light holding a scarf above his head to be unveiled as a new Sunderland signing.

The centre-back has only made one senior appearance for PSV’s senior side but played 33 times for the club’s under-21s team in the Dutch second division during the 2022/23 campaign.

Seelt’s arrival will further strengthen Sunderland’s centre-back options, with Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien already at the club.