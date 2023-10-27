News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Sunderland player close to one-match suspension - with three others close to disciplinary threshold

Sunderland are preparing to face Norwich City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard is still just one yellow card away from a one-match suspension - while three other Black Cats players are getting closer to the disciplinary threshold.

Ballard was shown his fourth yellow card of the season during this month’s 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough but avoided another booking in subsequent games against Stoke and Leicester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Still, EFL rules state a player will receive a one-game suspension if they pick up five yellow cards up until the 19th game of the season, which in Sunderland’s case will come when they travel to Millwall on Saturday, December 2. Before that fixture the Black Cats will face Norwich, Swansea, Birmingham, Plymouth and Huddersfield. Players who receive 10 yellow cards up until the 37th league game of the campaign will then receive a two-game suspension.

Sunderland duo Luke O’Nien and Dennis Cirkin were booked during Tuesday’s match at Leicester, meaning they have both received three yellow cards this season, along with Abdoullah Ba.

Related topics:Dan BallardSwanseaBirminghamPlymouthMiddlesbroughLeicester