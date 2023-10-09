Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard will be walking a disciplinary tightrope after the international break after receiving his fourth yellow card of the season.

The defender was booked during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough after clashing with Boro striker Josh Coburn just before half-time.

EFL rules state a player will receive a one-game suspension if they pick up five yellow cards up until the 19th game of the season, which in Sunderland’s case will come when they travel to Millwall on Saturday, December 2. Abdoullah Ba is also on three yellow cards after 11 league games this term.

