Sunderland man walking disciplinary tightrope ahead of Stoke, Leicester and Norwich fixtures

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard was booked against Middlesbrough - his fourth yellow card of the season.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:13 BST
Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard will be walking a disciplinary tightrope after the international break after receiving his fourth yellow card of the season.

The defender was booked during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough after clashing with Boro striker Josh Coburn just before half-time.

EFL rules state a player will receive a one-game suspension if they pick up five yellow cards up until the 19th game of the season, which in Sunderland’s case will come when they travel to Millwall on Saturday, December 2. Abdoullah Ba is also on three yellow cards after 11 league games this term.

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil will serve a one-match suspension when the Black Cats face Stoke after the international break, following his red card for two bookings against Middlesbrough. After the trip to Stoke, Sunderland will travel to Leicester three days later before a home fixture against Norwich on Saturday, October 28.

