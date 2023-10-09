Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett says official Jarred Gillett should have maintained eye contact when sending off Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough.

Neil was shown a second yellow card for dissent on the stroke of half-time, when the game was still goalless, after he felt Jack Clarke had been fouled.

"He’s said ‘ref, that’s an f-ing foul’, he’s not not said ‘ref you’re an f-ing whatever,” said Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray when criticising the decision to dismiss Neil.

It was also pointed out on social media that Gillett didn’t look at the player when sending Neil off. When commenting on this to a supporter on X, Hackett posted: “You make a very good point and I always coach referees to face the person receiving a card and ensure eye contact. We are going to see someone get a yellow and claim not to have seen it shown.”