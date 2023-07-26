Sunderland have just over a week to prepare for their Championship opener against Ipswich - with head coach Tony Mowbray weighing up his options ahead of the new campaign.

The Black Cats will face La Liga side Real Mallorca at the Stadium of Light this weekend, which should provide a strong indication about what Mowbray feels is his first-choice XI.

Sunderland will then face Hartlepool on Tuesday, August 1, providing opportunities for players who are short of game time.

Here are some of the selection dilemmas Mowbray is facing ahead of the Real Mallorca fixture:

How many changes will Mowbray make?

In Sunderland’s last two friendlies of their US tour, Mowbray split his squad to try to give players a 90-minute run out, with a few injuries leading to changes against North Carolina.

If the Black Cats, as expected, go with a side which could start against Ipswich on the opening day, it will be interesting to see how long Mowbray leaves it before making substitutions.

How cautious will Sunderland be with Hemir?

With Ross Stewart set to miss the rest of the season as he recovers from an Achilles injury, Hemir looks set to lead the line against Ipswich next month.

The Portuguese forward is Sunderland’s only available and recognised centre-forward, while he has impressed in pre-season by scoring a couple of goals.

When Hemir hasn’t played this summer, the side have operated with Alex Pritchard or Jewison Bennette as a false No 9, highlighting their need to sign at least one more striker this summer.

Mowbray will therefore be wary about risking Hemir for too long due to a lack of alternatives.

How will Jack Clarke fare?

While there has been interest in Jack Clarke throughout the summer from Burnley, the player hasn’t looked like someone who wants to leave Sunderland.

The 22-year-old scored twice at South Shields earlier this month, while he was a standout performer against North Carolina on the squad’s US tour.

Yet it emerged this week that Burnley have returned with a fourth bid for Clarke in excess of £10 million.

Mowbray has admitted things could change quickly but said he was relaxed about the situation, with The Clarets’ latest offer significantly short of Sunderland’s valuation.

Is Dennis Cirkin ready to start?

While left-back Dennis Cirkin was part of Sunderland’s squad which travelled to the US, the 21-year-old didn’t feature in any of the friendly matches.

Cirkin has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered at the end of last season, while he’s been managed back carefully in recent weeks.

With Aji Alese set to miss the start of the upcoming season, Sunderland are short of natural options on the left side of defence.

It’s hoped Cirkin will be ready for the Ipswich fixture, while Lynden Gooch or Luke O’Nien could also fill in at left-back.

Jenson Seelt, Niall Huggins and Elliot Embleton have also been absent from training this week, making them doubts for the Real Mallorca fixture.

Who will occupy the No 10 position?

Amad’s return to Manchester United has left a vacant position in Sunderland’s attack, with Clarke and Patrick Roberts likely to take up the wide positions.

It will therefore be interesting to see who is deployed in the No 10 spot if Mowbray sticks with a 4-2-3-1 formation.