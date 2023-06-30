Sunderland have confirmed a fifth academy player has signed a new deal at the club - with defender Oliver Bainbridge putting pen to paper.

The 18-year-old has signed a two-year contract on Wearside, with the club option of a further year.

Bainbridge predominantly played for the Black Cats’ under-18s side during the 2022/23 season, scoring six goals in 16 appearances while playing at left-back and on the wing.

Reacting to the deal, Sunderland academy manager Robin Nicholls told the club’s website: “It is great news that Ollie has committed his future to the club for the next few seasons.

“He is someone who has displayed strong performance and potential throughout last season and is always looking to develop himself as a player.

“This contract is a reflection of the hard work that he and his family have put in for several years now.”

Fellow Sunderland academy players Harry Gardiner, Michael Spellman, Ben Middlemas and Marshall Burke have also signed new contracts with the club this summer, while Chris Rigg has agreed a two-year scholarship deal with an announcement expected in due course.