News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Young Sunderland defender signs new deal as fifth academy contract is announced

Sunderland have confirmed another one of their academy players has signed a new contract at the club.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:54 BST

Sunderland have confirmed a fifth academy player has signed a new deal at the club - with defender Oliver Bainbridge putting pen to paper.

The 18-year-old has signed a two-year contract on Wearside, with the club option of a further year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bainbridge predominantly played for the Black Cats’ under-18s side during the 2022/23 season, scoring six goals in 16 appearances while playing at left-back and on the wing.

Reacting to the deal, Sunderland academy manager Robin Nicholls told the club’s website: “It is great news that Ollie has committed his future to the club for the next few seasons.

Most Popular

“He is someone who has displayed strong performance and potential throughout last season and is always looking to develop himself as a player.

“This contract is a reflection of the hard work that he and his family have put in for several years now.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fellow Sunderland academy players Harry Gardiner, Michael Spellman, Ben Middlemas and Marshall Burke have also signed new contracts with the club this summer, while Chris Rigg has agreed a two-year scholarship deal with an announcement expected in due course.

Sunderland have also offered professional contracts to the following youth players: Henry Fieldson, Harrison Jones, Ben Middlemas, Ethan Moore and Joseph Ryder.

Related topics:Sunderland AFCSunderlandBlack Cats