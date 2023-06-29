Sunderland have confirmed a fourth academy player has signed a new deal at the club - with midfielder Marshall Burke agreeing his first professional contract.

Burke, 18, made 11 appearances for the Black Cats’ under-21s side in Premier League 2 during the 2022/23 season, while also representing the under-18s side.

The midfielder joined Sunderland from Manchester United in 2019 and has signed a two-year contract on Wearside, with a club option of an extra year.

Fellow Sunderland academy players Harry Gardiner, Michael Spellman and Ben Middlemas have also signed new contracts with the club this summer, while Chris Rigg has agreed a two-year scholarship deal with an announcement expected in due course.

Reacting to Burke’s first professional deal, Sunderland academy manager Robin Nicholls told the club’s website: “Marshall has had a really positive two seasons since joining the club from Manchester United.

“He has displayed many of the attributes and values that we look for here at the club and we are excited at the potential he has displayed.

“We are delighted that he has agreed to remain with the club for the next two seasons, with the potential of a third as well.”