Sunderland favourite Yann M'Vila set for return to England - with two Premier League sides interested
Former Sunderland midfielder Yann M’Vila could be set for a return to England – with two Premier League sides chasing his signature.
The 29-year-old spent a memorable season at the Black Cats, as he helped guide the side to Premier League survival during the 2015/16 campaign.
He featured 40 times for the Wearsiders during his year in the North East, netting once.
And after Sunderland declined to take up an option to make the deal a permanent one, M’Vila left England and returned to Rubin Kazan.
But he could now be set for a return to the top flight of English football, with a surprise move from Saint Etienne touted.
M’Vila only joined the club one year ago and played a key role as they enjoyed a successful season in the French top flight, starring alongside fellow former Black Cat Wahbi Khazri.
Yet with time ticking on his playing career, the former Rennes man is believed to be willing to consider one last big move in his career.
And Les Verts, who will play in the Europa League this season, are bracing themselves for interest in the midfielder.
Get French Football News claim that both West Ham United and Crystal Palace are expected to submit offers to the Ligue 1 side before the transfer deadline, while Turkish side Fenerbache are also lining-up a big-money contract offer.
Indeed, Fener are thought to have offered M’Vila a drastically-improved contract – which could see the advantage swing in their favour.