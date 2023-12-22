Sunderland dressing room view on Michael Beale as team prepare for Coventry City fixture
Luke O'Nien discusses Michael Beale's arrival at Sunderland ahead of Saturday's match against Coventry City.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luke O'Nien says Sunderland's players have taken on a good deal of information from new head coach Michael Beale during an enjoyable week at the Academy of Light.
Beale was appointed the Black Cats' new head coach on Monday and will take charge of his first game on Wearside when Coventry visit the Stadium of Light this weekend.
When asked how Beale has been with the players, O'Nien, who was delivering Christmas presents to children in hospital, told BBC Radio Newcastle: "He's been great with us. I've really enjoyed the first, I think we've had three sessions now. We've already taken on a good deal of information and learning and I think that's important we do that as a group. Really looking forward to putting the game plans and information that he's given us into the games.
"It's been a good week, really enjoyed it, and over the festive period there's lots of games so looking forward to that as well."
Asked if he's been helping guide the younger players in recent weeks, O'Nien added: "I think every single day we go in it's important as a group that we use each other to keep driving the standards and keep looking to get better. Whether that's a manager, new manager, interim managers, you have to keep doing that. As a group I think in the results it's reflected that with two wins against two very good sides.
"It's credit to the group and all the staff and now we have to continue them good standards and drive them into the games."