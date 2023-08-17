Dan Ballard has backed Sunderland teammate Hemir to show his qualities this season - even if it takes time for the striker to adapt.

The Portuguese forward, now 20, signed for the Black Cats from Benfica in the summer, where he played for the club’s B team, and made his Championship debut against Ipswich earlier this month.

Hemir, who is listed as 6 ft 4 tall, then dropped to the bench for Sunderland’s trip to Preston last weekend, before playing for the club’s under-21s side against Norwich on Monday.

Yet Ballard, 23, has seen the striker’s quality first-hand during training sessions in recent months.

“He’s got some really good qualities and he’s naturally a fantastic footballer,” said Ballard when asked about Hemir’s ability.

“It’s probably going to take maybe a few games to adapt to this style of play. I remember my first games in the Championship, it was tough.

“He’s not going to hit the ground running from minute one, it might take a few games, but I think you’ll see hopefully in the next few games or first part of the season him really start to show his qualities.

“He’s a goalscorer so is someone who we need.”

Sunderland have made multiple signings during this summer’s transfer window, with the majority under the age of 21.

The likes of Hemir, Jenson Seelt, Nectarios Triantis and Eliezer Mayenda have also moved to an English club for the first time in their careers, meaning it may take time for them to adjust.

“It’s our job to sort of help them through it,” said Ballard, who signed for Sunderland from Arsenal just over a year ago.

“I had really good pros around me who helped me so I think it’s important that the lads sort of get around them, help them out and not put too much pressure on them and just let them do their stuff.

“They have all got quality and that’s why they are here.”