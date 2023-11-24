News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Sunderland agree terms with reported Man Utd and Man City transfer target

Goalkeeper Mathew Young has signed his first professional contract with Sunderland.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:57 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland teenager Mathew Young has signed his first professional contract with the club amid Premier League interest.

The 17-year-old has agreed a three-year-deal at the Stadium of Light, after representing the Black Cats’ first-team during this summer’s pre-season tour in America.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Young was also named on the bench for Sunderland’s Championship match at Swansea in November, with Premier League clubs Manchester United and Manchester City reportedly tracking the Black Cats stopper.

After putting pen to paper, Young told Sunderland’s website: “I am delighted to sign my first professional deal. I started my journey here nearly 10 years ago and it has always been my dream to play for Sunderland. The opportunities over pre-season were incredible but I know this is just the start for me.”

Sunderland’s academy manager Robin Nicholls added: “It is fantastic that Matty has committed his long-term future to the club. It has been a whirlwind few months for the young man and we are delighted that he sees the pathway that exists for him here. We are committed to continuing his development and helping him achieve his potential.”

Young made his debut for England’s under-19s side this week as he played 45 minutes in a 7-1 win over Mexico without conceding. He has also played five league games for Sunderland’s under-21s team in Premier League 2 this season.