Goalkeeper Mathew Young has signed his first professional contract with Sunderland.

Sunderland teenager Mathew Young has signed his first professional contract with the club amid Premier League interest.

The 17-year-old has agreed a three-year-deal at the Stadium of Light, after representing the Black Cats’ first-team during this summer’s pre-season tour in America.

Young was also named on the bench for Sunderland’s Championship match at Swansea in November, with Premier League clubs Manchester United and Manchester City reportedly tracking the Black Cats stopper.

After putting pen to paper, Young told Sunderland’s website: “I am delighted to sign my first professional deal. I started my journey here nearly 10 years ago and it has always been my dream to play for Sunderland. The opportunities over pre-season were incredible but I know this is just the start for me.”

Sunderland’s academy manager Robin Nicholls added: “It is fantastic that Matty has committed his long-term future to the club. It has been a whirlwind few months for the young man and we are delighted that he sees the pathway that exists for him here. We are committed to continuing his development and helping him achieve his potential.”