Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Kristjaan Speakman and Michael Beale on new signings and team news
Sunderland transfer news as Michael Beale holds his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's match against Middlesbrough.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Middlesbrough - with head coach Michael Beale set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats had a busy end to the transfer window and made multiple signings on deadline day, while some players were allowed to leave the club on permanent and loan deals.
Sunderland sit seventh in the table following last weekend's 3-1 win over Stoke, while Middlesbrough are three points behind them in 11th. We'll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Beale speaks to the media:
Michael Beale press conference
Speakman on Styles and Mundle
"Romaine hasn't played a lot of football in terms of starting appearances but has been fully-fit, training. Came in, did his fitness test so we know exactly where he's at. He'll be available for selection at the weekend, it will obviously be up to the coach to pick the team.
"Callum's situation is slightly unique. We had an agreement in principle for Callum. He had to go for what's classed as an emergency surgery but it's fairly minor nowadays and the medical team and doctors do an incredible job with that type of thing.
"He's just got to get him self back on his feet and over the next 10, 14 days should be back out on the grass and available for selection."
Speakman on letting Mayenda leave on loan
"I think there are two things. One is about providing opportunities for the players. We think for him and Nectar going to Hibs is similar culture, similar league, not too far up the road. I think there are real positives in how aligned those two environments are.
"Ultimately for the players in the building you want to feel like there's an opportunity to get in the team. I think from having an inflated and larger squad players can feel a little bit further away from getting into the group.
"We made a chose to keep Semedo in. Semedo had loads of opportunities to go out and I think it's a real good marker for us in how much interest there was in those players outside of the building that points to how talented they are. We have to bring those boys through."
Speakman on creating chances for strikers
I think for most of the season creating chances has not been an issue for us. I think for a long time we have been right up there for XG and the various stats you'd want to look at.
"It's been about converting those opportunities. i think there is a lot of talk around nines. I think if you look into the stats and the detail there is a lot more goals coming from other areas of the pitch in every team in this league and other leagues.
"We need different goalscorers from different parts of the pitch and them two or three players to score some good numbers and hopefully that's what we can deliver."
Speakman on strikers
"The nine position is very similar to all the rest of them. You have three or four targets that you have to prioritise and I think forward positions is always an area you'd like to strengthen if you can.
"We went right down to the wire on three or four of them, and then at the end of it we knew it wasn't to be for various reasons, availability.
"Ultimately there is a choice if you want to spend more and more but there becomes a point where you have to evaluate that against the value and on this occasion that didn't come through for us."
Kristjaan Speakman is speaking first
Team news
In terms of team news, Patrick Roberts is expected to remain sidelined for this weekend's match against Middlesbrough with a calf issue. The winger may be able to return for next weekend's home match against Plymouth.
Bradley Dack remains out with a hamstring issue, while Aji Alese is also a couple of weeks away from being able to return.
Niall Huggins (knee), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring), Corry Evans (ACL) and Elliot Embleton (thigh) all remain sidelined.
Adil Aouchiche missed last week's match against Stoke with an illness, while new signing Callum Styles underwent minor surgery in January to remove his appendix. Sunderland have said the 23-year-old 'is expected to make an imminent return to action.'
We'll get a further update from Beale later today.
Transfer recap
We'll start by recapping a busy deadline day at Sunderland.
The Black Cats made two more new signings after bringing in winger Romaine Mundle (below) from Standard Liege on a four-and-a-half-year deal. Sunderland also completed the signing of Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles on a loan deal, with an option to buy at the end of the season. The pair join defender Leo Hjelde who arrived from Leeds earlier this week.
In terms of outgoings, Alex Pritchard completed a permanent move to Birmingham, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal at St Andrew's. Eliezer Mayenda and Nectarios Triantis joined Scottish side Hibernian on loan while Jay Matete was loaned out to Oxford.
Jewison Bennette also left on loan to sign for Greek side Aris FC earlier in the window, while Jack Diamond signed for Carlisle, also on loan.
