"Like I've said in these conversations before, these guys are not robots. They are just like you and I, they have home life, family, thoughts, ambitions.

"I think in the end Alex has made an incorrect decision which he maybe in reflection thinks he shouldn't have done. Look, we all make mistakes in life.

"We brought Alex in because we knew he could be a real compliment to what we were trying to achieve. I think that was a justified decision, he's become a fans' favourite, delivered on numerous occasions on the pitch to get our club promoted.

"In the end it was just a sensible conversation about what's the next-best move. I think he's happy with the outcome. I wouldn't necessarily say we are happy with the outcome because we were in a position where we had to make a decision.