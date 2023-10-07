Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland were beaten 4-0 by Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

After an even first half, Black Cats midfielder Dan Neil was shown a second yellow card for dissent as the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough then took full control after their interval as Sam Greenwood and Matt Crooks both scored in the space of three m inutes.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors then added a third when Isaiah Jones broke down the right and converted with a calm finish, before a last-minute goal from Marcus Forss.