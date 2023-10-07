Sunderland 0 Middlesbrough 4: Highlights after Dan Neil red card as Marcus Forss scores fourth goal
How it played out as Sunderland were beaten 4-0 by Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland were beaten 4-0 by Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
After an even first half, Black Cats midfielder Dan Neil was shown a second yellow card for dissent as the hosts were reduced to 10 men.
Middlesbrough then took full control after their interval as Sam Greenwood and Matt Crooks both scored in the space of three m inutes.
The visitors then added a third when Isaiah Jones broke down the right and converted with a calm finish, before a last-minute goal from Marcus Forss.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 0 Middlesbrough 4 (Greenwood, 58) (Crooks, 60) (Jones, 72) (Forss, 90)
Key Events
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Huggins (Seelt, 30), Ballard, O’Nien, Hume, Neil, Bellingham, Ba (Rigg, 63), Roberts, Clarke (Rusyn, 76), Burstow (Aouchiche, 45)
Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Aouchiche, Bennette, Taylor, Rusyn, Hemir
Middlesbrough XI: Dieng, Smith, McNair, Fry, Engel (Bangura, 82), Barlaser, Hackney, Jones (Silvera, 76), Greenwood (Forss, 76), Crooks (Rogers, 67), Coburn (Latte Lath, 67)
Subs: Glover, Bangura, Lenihan, Howson, Silvera, Rogers, Forss, Latte Lath
Reaction from Mowbray
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 MIDDLESBROUGH 4
Five minutes added time
90’ Goal Middlesbrough (Forss)
Middlesbrough have a fourth after Latte Lath’s shot was saved by Patterson.
The ball fell to Forss who converted from close range.
85’ Seelt shot saved
Sunderland are trying to have a go in the closing stages here.
Roberts saw an effort deflected wide, while Seelt has had a powerful shot saved by Dieng.
It’s been a big uphill battle after going down to 10 men.
82’ Another Middlesbrough change
ON: Bangura
OFF: Engel
80’ Rusyn shot saved
Rusyn has gone out to play on the left, with Rigg leading the line.
The Ukrainian forward was set up by Aouchiche there and forced Dieng into a low save from an angle inside the box.
76’ Rusyn on for Sunderland
ON: Rusyn
OFF: Clarke