Sunderland 0 Middlesbrough 4: Highlights after Dan Neil red card as Marcus Forss scores fourth goal

How it played out as Sunderland were beaten 4-0 by Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 7th Oct 2023, 08:40 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 15:48 BST
Sunderland were beaten 4-0 by Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

After an even first half, Black Cats midfielder Dan Neil was shown a second yellow card for dissent as the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Middlesbrough then took full control after their interval as Sam Greenwood and Matt Crooks both scored in the space of three m inutes.

The visitors then added a third when Isaiah Jones broke down the right and converted with a calm finish, before a last-minute goal from Marcus Forss.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 0 Middlesbrough 4 (Greenwood, 58) (Crooks, 60) (Jones, 72) (Forss, 90)

12:14 BSTUpdated 14:14 BST

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Huggins (Seelt, 30), Ballard, O’Nien, Hume, Neil, Bellingham, Ba (Rigg, 63), Roberts, Clarke (Rusyn, 76), Burstow (Aouchiche, 45)

Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Aouchiche, Bennette, Taylor, Rusyn, Hemir

Middlesbrough XI: Dieng, Smith, McNair, Fry, Engel (Bangura, 82), Barlaser, Hackney, Jones (Silvera, 76), Greenwood (Forss, 76), Crooks (Rogers, 67), Coburn (Latte Lath, 67)

Subs: Glover, Bangura, Lenihan, Howson, Silvera, Rogers, Forss, Latte Lath

15:47 BST

Reaction from Mowbray

14:32 BST

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

14:27 BST

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 MIDDLESBROUGH 4

14:26 BST

Five minutes added time

14:22 BSTUpdated 14:25 BST

90’ Goal Middlesbrough (Forss)

Middlesbrough have a fourth after Latte Lath’s shot was saved by Patterson.

The ball fell to Forss who converted from close range.

14:19 BST

85’ Seelt shot saved

Sunderland are trying to have a go in the closing stages here.

Roberts saw an effort deflected wide, while Seelt has had a powerful shot saved by Dieng.

It’s been a big uphill battle after going down to 10 men.

14:13 BST

82’ Another Middlesbrough change

ON: Bangura

OFF: Engel

14:12 BST

80’ Rusyn shot saved

Rusyn has gone out to play on the left, with Rigg leading the line.

The Ukrainian forward was set up by Aouchiche there and forced Dieng into a low save from an angle inside the box.

14:08 BST

76’ Rusyn on for Sunderland

ON: Rusyn

OFF: Clarke

