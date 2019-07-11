Steve Bruce asks Sheffield Wednesday for permission to speak to Newcastle United
Steve Bruce has asked Sheffield Wednesday for permission to speak to Newcastle United - as another ex-Sunderland manager revealed he had turned down the chance to be the Magpies' new boss.
According to national reports, Bruce, who managed Sunderland between 2009-2011 has asked his chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, for permission to speak to Mike Ashley.
However, the one-time Manchester United captain wasn’t the Newcastle owner’s first choice for the role.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The news follows another ex-Stadium of Light supremo, Sam Allardyce, claiming he was offered the job earlier this week – he’s also previously managed the Magpies bur was sacked by Mike Ashley in 2008.
Speaking to TalkSPORT, the ex-England manager said: "I was very flattered that I was considered, but it's that thing – don't go back. It never got to the type of talks people are suggesting, but it wasn't for me. I politely said 'no'.”