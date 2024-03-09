Southampton vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news as Mason Burstow starts and Mike Dodds makes changes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Southampton at St Mary's Stadium - and we've got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Leicester on Tuesday and have now lost their last five matches. Southampton remain fourth in the table after their league game against Preston was postponed on Wednesday, with Russell Martin's side beating Birmingham 4-3 last weekend.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from St Mary's throughout the day:
Southampton vs Sunderland
LIVE: Southampton 0 Sunderland 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Seelt, Ballard, Hjelde, Neil, Rigg, Bellingham, Ba, Mundle, Burstow Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Ekwah, Aouchiche, Hemir, Lavery, Jones, Styles, Rusyn
Southampton XI: Bazunu, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Downes, Smallbone, A Armstrong, Brooks, A Armstrong, Adams
Subs: Lumley, Bree, Charles, Rothwell, Aribo, Dibling, Edozie, Sulemana, Mara
Here come the players!
Ready to go...
What to make of those sides
So it's three changes for Sunderland following Tuesday’s match against Leicester.
Mason Burstow, Romaine Mundle and Abdoullah Ba are recalled to the starting XI, as Hemir Semedo and Pierre Ekwah drop to the bench, with Luke O’Nien suspended.
Teenage winger Harrison Jones, 19, is named on Sunderland’s bench for the first time.
Southampton have named an unchanged side following their 4-3 win over Birmingham last weekend.
How Southampton will start
BREAKING TEAM NEWS
We've arrived at St Mary's
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Southampton XI: Bazunu, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Bednarek, Manning, Aribo, Downes, S.Armstrong, Brooks, Armstrong, Adams
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Seelt, Ballard, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Rigg, Rusyn, Bellingham
Martin on Sunderland
Here's what Martin had to say about Sunderland, who beat his side 5-0 earlier in the season.
“They played really well on Tuesday and were unfortunate to not get at least a point against Leicester.
“They are a good team, a young team. The coach has been there for quite a while now, they’ve had a lot of managers but he’s been there for a long time and has done well. He has real clarity of what they’re doing, he knows the players really well and they have some really talented individuals.
“One of Sunderland’s big qualities is their energy, their willingness to run and that is why they tend to be in every game they are in, it’s always very close. It will be a difficult game, I have a lot of respect for what they do. They did really well against us earlier in the season but we have to try and turn the game into a game that we want it to be, especially at home. I’m really looking forward to the game.”
How Southampton are shaping up
Southampton got back to winning ways with a 4-3 win over Birmingham last weekend but have still lost three of their last five matches.
Russell Martin's side remain fourth in the table with 70 points and still have an outside chance of finishing in the automatic promotion places.
The Saints will be without right-back Kyle Walker-Peters due to a leg injury, while Newcastle loanee Ryan Fraser has been sidelined with a knee issue.