“They are a good team, a young team. The coach has been there for quite a while now, they’ve had a lot of managers but he’s been there for a long time and has done well. He has real clarity of what they’re doing, he knows the players really well and they have some really talented individuals.

“One of Sunderland’s big qualities is their energy, their willingness to run and that is why they tend to be in every game they are in, it’s always very close. It will be a difficult game, I have a lot of respect for what they do. They did really well against us earlier in the season but we have to try and turn the game into a game that we want it to be, especially at home. I’m really looking forward to the game.”