Rotherham vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news with Michael Beale expected to make changes after Hull City win
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Rotherham United in the Championship at the New York Stadium.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Rotherham United at the New York Stadium - and we've got all the action covered.
New head coach Michael Beale recorded his first win as Black Cats boss against Hull on Boxing Day - a result which moved the side back up to sixth in the Championship table.
Rotherham remain bottom of the division and are nine points from safety but did beat Middlesbrough 1-0 last time out.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening:
Rotherham vs Sunderland
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight's match:
Predicted Rotherham XI: Johansson, Lembikisa, Morrison, Revan, Odoffin, Bramall, Tiehi, Lindsay, Rathbone, Nombe, Hugill
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Aouchiche, Clarke, Pritchard
Richardson on Sunderland
Here's what Rotherham boss Leam Richardson has had to say ahead of tonight's match.
"It will be a very challenging game. They are full of good young players and are in a strong position.
"But if we give the same account of ourselves with our work ethic as we did against Middlesbrough we will be competitive within that."
How Rotherham are shaping up
Rotherham won their first game under head coach Leam Richardson last time out, beating Middlesbrough 1-0 on Boxing Day.
Before that the Millers had suffered three consecutive defeats under Richardson, who was appointed on December 11, and remain bottom of the table nine points from safety.
Beale on Rotherham
Here's what Beale had to say after Sunderland bounced back from their defeat against Coventry to beat Hull on Boxing Day.
“I’m absolutely delighted with the mentality and character the players showed. That is a big, big positive for me moving forward that they did that.
“The big thing for me now is that we need consistency. In the first half of our season, we’ve won ten and lost ten, so it’s clear that we can beat anyone but on our off day, anyone can beat us. On the first game of our second half of the season if you like, that’s a big positive, but we must back it up at Rotherham."
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Bradley Dack suffered a hamstring injury in the first half against Hull and looks set to be sidelined for the next few weeks.
Aji Alese (thigh) and Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) both missed the trip to Hull but have returned to first-team training after injury setbacks.
Jay Matate (knee) may also be available after playing for the under-21s side earlier this month, while Hemir Semedo may return to the squad after missing two games with an illness.
Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton remain sidelined, while Niall Huggins is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
It's Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland's Championship fixture against Rotherham at the New York Stadium.
The Black Cats moved back up to sixth with a win over Hull on Boxing Day and will be looking to end 2024 on a high.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the evening.