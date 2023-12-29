Rotherham vs Sunderland LIVE: Sam Clucas goal puts hosts ahead after Patrick Roberts injury blow
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Rotherham United in the Championship at the New York Stadium.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Rotherham United at the New York Stadium - and we've got all the action covered.
New head coach Michael Beale recorded his first win as Black Cats boss against Hull on Boxing Day - a result which moved the side back up to sixth in the Championship table.
Rotherham remain bottom of the division and are nine points from safety but did beat Middlesbrough 1-0 last time out.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening:
Rotherham vs Sunderland
LIVE: Rotherham 1 (Clucas, 48) Sunderland 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt, Ballard, O’Nien, Hume, Ekwah, Neil, Roberts (Ba, 15), Aouchiche (Burstow, 45), Clarke, Bellingham
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Triantis, Alese, Ba, Pritchard, Bennette, Burstow, Rusyn
Rotherham XI: Johansson, Lembikisa, Bramall, Clucas, Hugill, Lindsay, Odoffin, Morrison, Tiehi, Revan, Nombe
Subs: Phillips, Cafu, Eaves, Kelly, Appiah, McGuckin.
64' Double change for Sunderland
ON: Pembele and Pritchard
OFF: Seelt and Ekwah
63' Wide from O'Nien
Rotherham are just starting to drop back, which allowed O'Nien to step forward from the edge of the box.
The Sunderland captain felt the effort took a deflection but a goal kick was given.
61' Sunderland preparing changes
Looks like Pritchard and Pembele are getting ready to come on.
57' Morrison heads over
Rotherham are still going to pose a threat from corners and had another chance there as Morrison headed Clucas's in-swinging cross over the bar.
56' Over from Clarke
That is wild from Clarke who skews a shot well wide from the edge of the box.
The Sunderland fans are calling for Alex Pritchard to come on, as the playmaker starts warming up.
54' Bellingham has dropped back
Burstow is now playing up front with Bellingham, Neil and Ekwah in midfield.
It looks like Neil is operating in the deeper role.
48' Goal Rotherham (Clucas)
What a hit. That is some strike from Clucas after Ekwah headed away a cross from the right, before the Rotherham man struck a first-time volley into the top corner from the edge of the box.
0-1.
SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!
We're back under way.
Half-time change
Mason Burstow is coming on for Sunderland as Aouchiche makes way.