Rotherham vs Sunderland LIVE: Sam Clucas goal puts hosts ahead after Patrick Roberts injury blow

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Rotherham United in the Championship at the New York Stadium.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 21:09 GMT
 Comment
Sunderland face Rotherham United at the New York Stadium - and we've got all the action covered.

New head coach Michael Beale recorded his first win as Black Cats boss against Hull on Boxing Day - a result which moved the side back up to sixth in the Championship table.

Rotherham remain bottom of the division and are nine points from safety but did beat Middlesbrough 1-0 last time out.

We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening:

Rotherham vs Sunderland

18:48 GMTUpdated 20:54 GMT

LIVE: Rotherham 1 (Clucas, 48) Sunderland 0

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt, Ballard, O’Nien, Hume, Ekwah, Neil, Roberts (Ba, 15), Aouchiche (Burstow, 45), Clarke, Bellingham

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Triantis, Alese, Ba, Pritchard, Bennette, Burstow, Rusyn

Rotherham XI: Johansson, Lembikisa, Bramall, Clucas, Hugill, Lindsay, Odoffin, Morrison, Tiehi, Revan, Nombe

Subs: Phillips, Cafu, Eaves, Kelly, Appiah, McGuckin.

21:08 GMT

64' Double change for Sunderland

ON: Pembele and Pritchard

OFF: Seelt and Ekwah

21:07 GMT

63' Wide from O'Nien

Rotherham are just starting to drop back, which allowed O'Nien to step forward from the edge of the box.

The Sunderland captain felt the effort took a deflection but a goal kick was given.

21:05 GMT

61' Sunderland preparing changes

Looks like Pritchard and Pembele are getting ready to come on.

21:02 GMT

57' Morrison heads over

Rotherham are still going to pose a threat from corners and had another chance there as Morrison headed Clucas's in-swinging cross over the bar.

21:00 GMTUpdated 21:00 GMT

56' Over from Clarke

That is wild from Clarke who skews a shot well wide from the edge of the box.

The Sunderland fans are calling for Alex Pritchard to come on, as the playmaker starts warming up.

20:58 GMT

54' Bellingham has dropped back

Burstow is now playing up front with Bellingham, Neil and Ekwah in midfield.

It looks like Neil is operating in the deeper role.

20:53 GMTUpdated 20:55 GMT

48' Goal Rotherham (Clucas)

What a hit. That is some strike from Clucas after Ekwah headed away a cross from the right, before the Rotherham man struck a first-time volley into the top corner from the edge of the box.

0-1.

20:50 GMT

SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!

We're back under way.

20:49 GMT

Half-time change

Mason Burstow is coming on for Sunderland as Aouchiche makes way.

