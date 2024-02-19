Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Swansea boss Luke Williams says his side have to concentrate better and stop conceding unnecessary goals ahead of this weekend's match against Sunderland.

The Swans were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday, after Nathan Broadhead opened the scoring for the visitors following Ben Cabango's underhit pass. Jerry Yates then equalised for Swansea in the 31st minute, before Conor Chaplin restored Ipswich's lead four minutes later, after getting ahead of opponent Josh Tymon.

"There are some positives in there, I'm sure," said Williams straight after the game. "Probably need 24 hours to start feeling any positives at the moment. But for sure the players are completely committed. They showed that again today. The work rate and the effort, I don't think we can question that."

When asked about the goals his side conceded, Williams replied: "They're just unnecessary. Tymon's bumped on the wrong side. Cabango kicks the floor a little bit. That's just a ridiculous way to concede a goal and then a free-kick midway inside the opposition's half. They played the ball square and no one steps forward to press.

"The backline, the distances are wrong between players and the backline. We kick one ball in the channel, no marking in the box for the cut-back. It's just unnecessary. There's no need to concede a goal like that."

Swansea have conceded 54 goals in 33 league games this season, with only Blackburn and Rotherham conceding more. The Swans have also lost five of their last six league games ahead of Saturday's match at the Stadium of Light.

“We have to concentrate better," Williams admitted. "And this thing about scoring and then being desperate to concede immediately because it’s too scary to be on level terms or something.