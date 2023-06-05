News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Reported Sunderland transfer target Thom Haye admits he could leave Heerenveen this summer

Reported Sunderland transfer target Thom Haye was asked about his future following interest from multiple clubs.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 07:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 07:32 BST

Reported Sunderland target Thom Haye says he could leave Heerenveen this summer and has asked about interest from other clubs.

The 28-year-old midfielder has a year left on his contract with the Eredivisie side, which he joined from Dutch rivals NAC Breda in January 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

European clubs Toulouse and Besiktas have also been credited with interest in Haye, who was asked about his future before Heerenveen’s 4-0 defeat against Twente in a Europa League play-off match over the weekend.

"In principle, I still have a contract here. I know there is interest and things are going on, but I’m pushing all of that off me,” Haye told Omrop Fryslan when asked about his future.

Most Popular

"I find that difficult to say. I have always said that I can still take a step from Heerenveen. That is my ambition. But I am also in the right place here. It is not that I have to leave, But if something comes up that makes me excited, I want to take a step."

When quizzed about interest from other clubs, Haye replied: "I have read that too. So I did inquire whether there is interest and that is correct. But I did not ask which clubs."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Haye also reiterated he could still stay at Heerenveen next season: "I also think that’s relaxed. That I don’t have to worry about that. I’ll see after the season,” he added.

Haye has made 31 league appearances for Heerenveen during the 2022/23 season.

Related topics:SunderlandEuropa League