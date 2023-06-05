Reported Sunderland target Thom Haye says he could leave Heerenveen this summer and has asked about interest from other clubs.

The 28-year-old midfielder has a year left on his contract with the Eredivisie side, which he joined from Dutch rivals NAC Breda in January 2022.

European clubs Toulouse and Besiktas have also been credited with interest in Haye, who was asked about his future before Heerenveen’s 4-0 defeat against Twente in a Europa League play-off match over the weekend.

"In principle, I still have a contract here. I know there is interest and things are going on, but I’m pushing all of that off me,” Haye told Omrop Fryslan when asked about his future.

"I find that difficult to say. I have always said that I can still take a step from Heerenveen. That is my ambition. But I am also in the right place here. It is not that I have to leave, But if something comes up that makes me excited, I want to take a step."

When quizzed about interest from other clubs, Haye replied: "I have read that too. So I did inquire whether there is interest and that is correct. But I did not ask which clubs."

Haye also reiterated he could still stay at Heerenveen next season: "I also think that’s relaxed. That I don’t have to worry about that. I’ll see after the season,” he added.