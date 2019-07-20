Who shone and struggled for Sunderland against Belenenses

Sunderland suffered their first defeat of pre-season at the hands of Belenenses – but how did their players perform?

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 20 July, 2019, 21:51

A strike early in the second half consigned the Black Cats to defeat, despite creating a number of good opportunities against their top flight opposition. But who shone and struggled in the game? Scroll down to see how our Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith rated each individual performance – with some positives to take across the board:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6

Had little to do on his first game back. It was a fine finish to beat him as Calila ran through on goal. 6

2. Conor McLaughlin - 6

Very solid, kept it simple on the ball and diligent in his defensive work. Looks a very steady addition and made one superb late challenge late on. 6

3. Jordan Willis - 6

One or two uncertain moments but good in the air again and clear how useful his pace to recover is going to be this season. 6

4. Tom Flanagan - 6

Looked uncertain in the first half and got away with a couple of lapses. Much more assertive in the second half and marshaled the defence much better. 6

