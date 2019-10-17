Phil Parkinson gives update on backroom staff after taking charge at Sunderland
Phil Parkinson has not yet decided if he will make any further changes to his backroom staff at Sunderland.
Parkinson has brought Steve Parkin, his assistant at both Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers, with him to the Stadium of Light.
It’s understood that James Fowler, assistant to former boss Jack Ross, has left the club.
Fowler took charge of the 3-2 EFL Trophy win over Grimsby Town on the night that Ross was sacked, and led training until Parkinson’s arrival.
As it stands, John Potter and Craig Samson, brought to the club by Ross as first team and goalkeeping coach respectively, remain in place.
“At the moment, myself and Steve have come in today and we’re just taking stock of the situation,” he said.
“We’re getting to know everybody, which has been good, we knew who has here and the names but it’s good to speak to people properly.
“That’s what we’ve been doing today.”
Parkin has extensive managerial experience in the Football League himself.
Before joining Parkinson at Bradford he managed at Mansfield and Barnsley, also having two spells in charge of Rochdale.
Parkinson was clear in his first meetings with the Sunderland hierarchy that he would be bringing Parkin with him should he take charge.
“It was imperative that Steve came with me,” he said.
“I mentioned it at the interview, Steve is an excellent coach and excellent support for me.
“We’re both relishing the opportunity.”
The pair will take charge of their first game on Saturday afternoon, when the Black Cats travel to Wycombe Wanderers.