Phil Parkinson eager to make a long-term impression at Sunderland after assurances from Stewart Donald

Stewart Donald has been in talks with a consortium of American businessmen about investing in the club.

Despite reports last week that talks had collapsed, Donald insisted that he was ‘very hopeful’ that a deal could be agreed which would see members of MSD Partners taking some shareholding.

Parkinson, though, has been reassured that his position would not be affected by any change in structure, with Stewart Donald certain to retain a significant role at the club.

Phil Parkinson was happy with the long-term vision for the club presented by Stewart Donald

Talks with the group remain ongoing.

“Yeah, very much so [satisfied with what he was told],” Parkinson said.

“Obviously it’s something that’s going to be mentioned in the process.

“I was happy with what I got told, the board want me to concentrate on the football and they’re going to continue with the progress that they’re making.

Phil Parkinson holds his first press conference as Sunderland manager

“I got the answers [I needed].”

Parkinson met Donald after impressing in the early stages of the recruitment process, and made a significant impression on the Black Cats owner.

Donald said in a statement confirming his appointment on Thursday that ‘his CV put him on our shortlist, his references in the game set him apart.’

The Sunderland Chairman presented his vision for the club and the direction of travel since he took charge, leaving Parkinson reassured about his role going forward.

“In the first interview, the first 25 minutes really, it was explained to me everything about the club, the journey so far with this current ownership and where they intended to go,” he said.

“They wanted to be clear on that and they were.”

Though Parkinson has been given the clear remit of landing promotion this season, he insists he wants to part of a long-term project.

As such, he was handed a deal running through to 2022 by the club.

“I want to play my part in building the club on the playing side,” he said.

“I’m confident that I’ve got the knowledge to do that.