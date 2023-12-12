Next Sunderland manager: The latest reports as Sunderland search for a new head coach following Tony Mowbray's sacking.

Swedish coach Kim Hellberg looks set to take charge of Allsvenskan club Hammarby - after being heavily linked with the Sunderland job.

The Black Cats are still searching for a new head coach after sacking Tony Mowbray last week, with Swedish outlet Sportbladet reporting Hellberg had a meeting with the Championship club about the vacant role.

Hellberg led IFK Varnamo to a fifth-place finish in the Swedish top-flight this year, while the 35-year-old had also been linked with other jobs. Sportbladet journalist Daniel Kristoffersson, who initially reported that Sunderland were interested in Hellberg, has now claimed Hellberg is expected to become the new coach at Swedish club Hammarby within the next week.

It's also been reported by Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure that Reims boss Will Still has held talks with Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus about taking charge on Wearside. The report goes on to say "there are some disagreements over the January recruitment between the management and the Belgian coach."