Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Will Still have reportedly held discussions about the vacant Sunderland head coach role.

The Black Cats are due to play Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening in the Championship with caretaker boss Mike Dodds still in charge following Tony Mowbray's sacking eight days ago.

Since then, Dodds has overseen a Sunderland win as the Black Cats defeated West Brom on home soil in the league last Saturday with goals from Dan Ballard and Dan Neil handing the Wearsiders the win. However, ahead of the Leeds United game, Belgian publication La Derniere Heure have stated that 31-year-old Still has been contacted by Louis-Dreyfus and that the pair have already held discussions about the vacant post.

Their report also claims that Reims hopes to keep Still but there are some "disagreements" over the recruitment during the upcoming January transfer window between the management and the former Preston North End youth coach.

Still has caught the eye of football circles and fans on social media after becoming relatively successful at just 31 years of age and admitting to honing some of his skills on Football Manager. Born in Belgium to English parents, Still played both amateur and semi-professional football before going on to manage Lierse, Beerschot and Reims. Still was asked in May whether he would consider managing a club in the Championship.