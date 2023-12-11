Stoke City are looking for a new manager after parting company with Alex Neil.

Former Birmingham boss John Eustace is the early favourite to take over at Stoke City following the departure of Alex Neil.

The Potters parted company with Neil on Sunday, 16 months after the Scot's appointment at the bet365 Stadium following his decision to leave Sunderland.

Eustace, who was dismissed by Birmingham in October, is now on the list of names being linked with the vacancy, along with former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray - who was surprisingly sacked by the Black Cats last week. Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher and former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker are also among the early favourites.