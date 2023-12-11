Next Stoke manager: Ex-Sunderland, Birmingham and Bournemouth men among early favourites to replace Alex Neil
Stoke City are looking for a new manager after parting company with Alex Neil.
Former Birmingham boss John Eustace is the early favourite to take over at Stoke City following the departure of Alex Neil.
The Potters parted company with Neil on Sunday, 16 months after the Scot's appointment at the bet365 Stadium following his decision to leave Sunderland.
Eustace, who was dismissed by Birmingham in October, is now on the list of names being linked with the vacancy, along with former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray - who was surprisingly sacked by the Black Cats last week. Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher and former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker are also among the early favourites.
Sunderland are still looking for a new head coach after parting company with Mowbray, with interim boss Mike Dodds set to take charge of a second successive fixture for Tuesday's home match against Leeds. The Black Cats, who are sixth in the Championship, will then travel to Bristol City on Saturday.