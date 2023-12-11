Alex Neil has been sacked by Stoke City - and it didn't go unnoticed by Sunderland fans.

Sunderland fans have been quick to react to the news of Alex Neil's sacking at Stoke City.

The former Norwich City, Preston North End and Sunderland boss was relieved of his duties on Sunday evening having lost his last four Championship games.

Neil leaves Stoke City in 20th place following a loss to relegation candidates Sheffield Wednesday 16 months after quitting Sunderland to make the switch to the Bet365 Stadium in controversial circumstances.

But how did Sunderland fans react to their former head coach's misfortune? Here, we take a look:

On Facebook, Darren Dobson said: "Grass is not always greener," while Jax Armes added: "We don’t want him back before anyone suggests it!"

Tony Schofield, though, commented: "I’d have him back but he won’t be considered. Stoke are really well-resourced. You would have expected him to do much much better."

Neil Thompson said: "Grass and greener come to mind," and Andy Norman added: "Grass ain't always greener lol."

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Michael Bowers said: "I’ve no issues with Stoke as a club. Should be doing better. But I’m buzzing with this. Grateful to him for getting us out of League One. But the way he walked out on something potentially great will never sit right with me. Clearly didn’t appreciate what he had."

David Hindmarsh said: "If they have any sense about them they’ll be on the phone to Mowbray."