Swansea full-back Harrison Ashby says he held his own against Sunderland winger Jack Clarke during their goalless draw at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Swans saw midfielder Charlie Patino sent off in the 30th minute, following two yellow cards, but held on to claim a goalless draw, despite Sunderland recording 71 per cent possession in South Wales.

“It is one of them when you get a sending off in like the 25th minute, you know it’s time for a graft,” said Ashby after the game. “I think the lads dug deep and we got what we deserved. We maybe should have won but we’ll take it.”

Not even Clarke, who is the Championship’s top scorer with nine goals this term, could find a breakthrough for the visitors, as Ashby, who is on loan from Newcastle, helped his side keep their fourth Championship clean sheet of the season.

When asked about coming up against Clarke, Ashby replied: It’s one of them where before the game you hear all the noise, everyone saying you’ve got to do that, you’ve got to do this. It’s just getting down to what I know best, obviously I’m a right-back, which is one v one defending. I think I held my own and stopped him at what he likes doing best which is scoring goals. I think the lads like the midfielders, the other centre-halves helped me in doing that as well, and forwards.”

Ashby also praised the home crowd for helping Swansea take a point, despite having a numerical disadvantage for most of the game: “I think like some of the lads have said before they are like our extra player in there. Even though we had 10 men it feels like we’ve got 11,” he added.

