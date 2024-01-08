Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle defender Dan Burn hopes he can experience more Wear-Tyne derbies in the not too distant future.

The 31-year-old started at left-back during the Magpies' 3-0 win over Sunderland in Saturday's FA Cup tie, the first time the two clubs had faced each other for nearly eight years.

It came after a challenging run of results for Newcastle, which had seen Eddie Howe's side win just one of their last eight matches in all competitions before heading to Wearside.

After the match, Burn, a boyhood Newcastle fan, said: “To be able to say I've played in one of these, I feel like I'm still dreaming a little bit. That was us back to being us. The way that we pressed was a lot better. The last couple of weeks training helped us get back into good habits. I thought we were very good. I will get pelters for saying it but I want more derbies like this.

“If we didn't win it was going to be a bit of doom and gloom. Hopefully, that'll kick us on. I don’t think there’s any pressure internally. I think there’s been talk externally about the fact we’re not doing great but we’ve still got belief in what we do, the gaffer’s philosophy and how we want to play so it was about resetting after the Liverpool game."