Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe explains the key to emphatic win over Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe said his side's energy levels were back to their best in their 3-0 win over Sunderland, and felt that was the key to their win.

Newcastle United took control of the contest from the early stages and though the home side defended well for much of the first half, they fell behind through a Dan Ballard own goal. Alexander Isak then scored a second-half brace to seal an emphatic win for the visitors, ending Sunderland's long unbeaten run in the derby. Howe praised his players for taking the sting out of the match early on, and showing their best from then on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We handled the early stages of the game really well today," Howe said.

"We always knew it was going to be a difficult atmosphere, a big occasion, but in those early stages of the game, we took control of the ball, we drew the sting out of the match and performed really well. I thought physically today, there was a big change in our performance. The rest we've had in between the last game, I think, served us well.

“Energy levels looked at their maximum, highlighted by Miggy's [role in the second] goal. That's been the hallmark of us for a long period of time and not through lack of effort from the players, but obviously that extra gear was missing from our performance in recent weeks.

“Today it was back and I think it really made the difference."