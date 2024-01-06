Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe explains the key to emphatic win over Sunderland
Sunderland fell to a heavy defeat against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eddie Howe said his side's energy levels were back to their best in their 3-0 win over Sunderland, and felt that was the key to their win.
Newcastle United took control of the contest from the early stages and though the home side defended well for much of the first half, they fell behind through a Dan Ballard own goal. Alexander Isak then scored a second-half brace to seal an emphatic win for the visitors, ending Sunderland's long unbeaten run in the derby. Howe praised his players for taking the sting out of the match early on, and showing their best from then on.
“We handled the early stages of the game really well today," Howe said.
"We always knew it was going to be a difficult atmosphere, a big occasion, but in those early stages of the game, we took control of the ball, we drew the sting out of the match and performed really well. I thought physically today, there was a big change in our performance. The rest we've had in between the last game, I think, served us well.
“Energy levels looked at their maximum, highlighted by Miggy's [role in the second] goal. That's been the hallmark of us for a long period of time and not through lack of effort from the players, but obviously that extra gear was missing from our performance in recent weeks.
“Today it was back and I think it really made the difference."
Sunderland are back in action against Ipswich Town at Portman Road next week.